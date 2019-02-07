Will not tolerate bid to create communal tension: Assam govt

government Thursday informed the Assembly that it would not tolerate efforts to create communal disturbance in the state and assured the members of maintaining at any cost.

said the Home department is keeping a strict vigil in this direction after AIUDF MLA alleged that attempts are on to engineer a communal riot in the state.

"If anyone tries to disturb the of Assam, we will not tolerate it. We are taking all precautions to avoid any untoward incident," Patowary replied on behalf of Chief Minister who holds the Home portfolio.

He said did not witness any Hindu-Muslim clash even after the demolition of the when communal riots took place in many states.

"It is our responsibility to maintain We assure you that it (riots) will never take place. It is the land of Sankardeva and Aajan Fakir," Patowary said.

Sankardeva was a 15th century Hindu socio-religious reformer while Aajan Fakir was a 17th and Muslim preacher.

The All United Democratic Front (AIUDF) member had alleged that 8-10 people of Dhing constituency have been trying to create communal tension by various means such as throwing meat inside a temple and abusing Muslims for this.

"Because of our initiative with the local police, nothing untoward has happened yet. People are also very sensitive and tolerant. But you never know when something wrong may take place. So, I request the government to take strict action against those people," Islam added.

Patowary said station has already registered a case and a probe is on to nab the culprits.

