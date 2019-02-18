Iran arrests 3 'terrorists' over suicide bomb attack

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said Monday it has arrested three "terrorists" involved in last week's deadly suicide bomb attack on security forces in a region bordering

"Safe houses in (the cities of) Saravan and Khash were identified and eliminated, and the terrorists based in them were arrested," the force said on its official agency.

"Three of the terrorists were arrested and 150 kilograms (330 pounds) of explosives and 600 kilograms of explosive materials as well as weapons and ammunition were confiscated," it said.

The Guards said the three arrested had "produced, guided and supported" the vehicle used in Wednesday's suicide bombing.

The attack killed 27 members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards travelling on a bus in the volatile southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, which straddles the border with

It was claimed by the jihadist outfit (Army of Justice).

has provided Pakistani officials with "information on the terrorist groups' hidden and semi-hidden training centres", army chief-of-staff told agency.

In a phone call with commanders, Bagheri asked them to "either confront the groups or allow (Iranian) forces to enter." launched an operation against the "terrorists" in its border province on Sunday, he said.

has accused and intelligence agency of sheltering the jihadists.

The foreign ministry said "cannot tolerate" Pakistan's inability to stop cross-border attacks on and said Tehran's frustration had been communicated to

"We hope the can and wants to prevent such things from happening again," told reporters on Monday.

The ministry has summoned the Pakistani in and urged to "seriously confront... the terrorist groups active on its border" with Iran.

