Court tells WikiLeaks leaker Chelsea Manning to testify to grand jury

A US on Tuesday rejected a bid by leaker to fight a subpoena to testify in a closed-door probe believed to target the anti-secrecy group.

Manning told journalists outside the Alexandria, federal courthouse that her push to defeat a grand jury subpoena was rejected, but that she will continue to fight it over the coming days.

"The motion to quash was denied. We still have grounds to litigate so we're going to be here tomorrow," Manning said.

Manning was subpoenaed last week and not told what the case was about.

But she said she opposed grand juries, which she said are abused by prosecutors to unfairly compel testimony with little transparency.

"It's a secret proceeding in which evidence that would not normally be used or allowed can be reviewed," she told reporters outside the courthouse.

"There's no adversarial process. You're not allowed to have your in there. It's just a really bad process to have altogether." In 2010 the former army intelligence analyst, who is transgender and was then known as Bradley Manning, gave more than 700,000 classified documents related to the wars in and

Those revelations exposed covered-up misdeeds and possible crimes by US troops and allies, and made public the of US diplomats around the world.

Her actions made her a hero to anti-war and anti-secrecy activists, but US establishment figures branded her a traitor. The leak also made a force in the global anti-secrecy movement.

Manning was jailed for 35 years in 2013, but later commuted her sentence, leading to her release in May 2017.

