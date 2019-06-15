Israeli experts meet Sukhbinder Sarkaria, discuss comprehensive water management plan

Minister Saturday met a team of experts from to prepare a comprehensive water management master plan for the state.

The Israeli team comprised International of National Water Company, Mekorot, Diego Berger, and Tomer Malol, according to an official statement here.

The experts told Sarkaria that they will submit their report of recommendations within 18 months, the release said.

The Israeli team, which is on a three-day visit here, along with senior water resource officers had earlier visited various parts of the state to assess the present situation and the challenges in the water sector.

In April, and the government had signed an agreement in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)