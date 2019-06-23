People travel to J-K without permit due to Mookerjee's sacrifice: Shah

Paying tributes to founder Syama Prasad on his death anniversary, said Sunday that it is due to his sacrifice that people from other states can travel to without permit and that became a part of

Shah, who is also the Union home minister, went to the headquarters here to pay tributes to and asserted that his agitation for Jammu and Kashmir's complete integration with the country was independent India's first nationalist stir.

On the occasion, working J P Nadda said the party remains committed to Mookerjee's ideals and also referred to his death under "mysterious circumstances", slamming the then for not ordering a probe.

He had died in 1953 in in police custody after he had entered the northern state, defying the requirement for obtaining a permit for doing so.

The then government had said he had died due to medical reasons after his health conditions deteriorated in custody. The Jana Sangh, the precursor to BJP, had suspected a foul play and sought a probe.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)