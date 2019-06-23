New Zealand can be World Cup winners, says McCullum

Former says have the firepower to win for the first time in their history.

The Black Caps won a nail-biter against the here on Saturday to stay unbeaten at the 50-over tournament in England and

New Zealand, often labelled as underdogs, reached their first final in 2015 under after six semi-final appearances, only to lose to in

Kane Williamson's side are almost certain of a place in the 2019 semi-finals already, sitting top of the 10-team table with five wins and a no result from six matches.

"Some people say underdogs but probably they don't see play that often. Broadcast-wise they are not seen as often as some of the other teams and hence they are out of sight out of mind thing," told AFP.

" historically for has always been very, very good. I think we are second in most wins behind in World Cup matches."



The said his former side were gaining in confidence after a fine start and would peak for the semi-finals.

Williamson, who replaced McCullum as in all three formats of the game after the veteran batsman's retirement in 2016, has led by example at with his elegant batting.

He produced another masterclass against the at Old Trafford, scoring 148 -- his second successive century -- as New Zealand scraped home by five runs.

McCullum said, "He is a magnificent player, turned into a fine leader. He is definitely more of an elegant type of He is almost surgeon-like.

"He is among the most consistent players around we talk about. (Joe) Root and (Virat) Kohli and Steve Smith, all of them are quite similar. They are very much batsmen rather than power-hitters."



McCullum believes the teams currently occupying the top four slots in the 10-team table -- New Zealand, Australia, and England -- are likely to reach next month's semi-finals, though he believes all the teams have vulnerabilities.

"I think the weather didn't help but the back end of this tournament hopefully we will see some really exciting and clear skies," said McCullum.

"To me it's fair to say you are probably looking at England, India, and New Zealand (in the semi-finals).

"Whoever is able to seize that big moment when it does arise? I'm sure New Zealand will be confident they can.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)