J-K: Crime Branch arrests man impersonating as official in Chief Secretary's office

A man impersonating as an of and several officers of lakhs of rupees was Monday arrested here, said.

A raid was conducted by the Crime Branch at Talab Tillo area of Jammu and arrested Ashwani Bhardwaj, they said.

The matter came to light after filed a complaint against a person who claimed to be an of the personal section of Chief Secretary's office. The accused asked the complainant to direct the Tourism, Leh to contact him, said.

When the called on the number, the accused asked him to deposit Rs 10,000 in his account on the plea that some of his relatives were stuck in Leh and in dire need of money, they said.

The official subsequently transferred the money. But it was later found that there was no such working in the office of

A case was registered by the Crime Branch Jammu and the accused was arrested by a special team, added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)