J-K: Farooq leads by 57,000 votes in Srinagar, all set to win

with a lead of 57,000 votes, is all set to win the seat in for a fourth time.

"The National Conference candidate (Abdullah) has taken an unassailable lead of 57,000 votes over the nearest rival, PDP candidate (Aga Syed Mohsin)," an said.

He said the final margin of Abdullah's victory will be announced when all the votes have been counted.

This will be the fourth win in a election for the 83-year-old three time former chief minister, who has so far lost an election only once in his 42-year political career since his debut in 1980.

Abdullah was first elected as member of in 1980.

However, he returned to state in the wake of failing health of his father and Sheikh in 1981.

He succeeded as of the state in September 1982 following his father's death.

Abdullah won in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls but lost to PDP candidate in the 2014 elections.

However, he won the 2017 by-polls to the Lok Sabha after Karra resigned from the PDP as well the Lok Sabha in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)