J-K guv's admin forms panel to decide on divisional setup in Ladakh

The and Kashmir's governor's administration has formed a high level committee to determine the scope and size of division level offices, their staffing and location for the newly constituted division for region.

The and administration Friday created a separate division for Ladakh, which had been part of the division till now.

will now have a and an Inspector General of Police (IG) with a full administrative and revenue division at par with and divisions, an order issued by the administration said Friday.

"It is with this in mind that the government decision included the formation of a committee of very senior officers of the state to determine the location and scope and size of division level offices, their staffing, size and most importantly, their location," an spokesperson said Tuesday.

This committee will submit it's report "in a very short time" after interacting with all the stakeholders, he said.

"The government urges all parties to be patient. Everyone's interest will be taken care of," the said.

Cutting across party lines, prominent politicians from Kargil have come together and threatened mass agitation if the decision to set up the permanent headquarters of the newly-created division in Leh was not reviewed.

On Sunday, thousands of people also staged a rally in Kargil and submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner, demanding that the and the IGP offices function on rotational basis -- in Kargil during summers and in Leh during winters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)