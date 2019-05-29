Jail term for 16 fodder scam accused

A special court here on



Wednesday sentenced 16 convicts to three to four year prison terms in a case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 37 crore from the Chaibasa treasury in the 1990s.

The court of S N Mishra also slapped varying penalties ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs seven lakh on the convicts in connection with RC 20A/96 case, defence said.

is among 44 accused who have been convicted in the instant case in 2013.

Prasad is serving prison term here after conviction in cases of multi-crore

Those awarded jail term Wednesday included former treasury Lal Mohan Gope, ex-account of the treasury Bharat and ex- accountant of the treasury Sahadeo Prasad, all employees of the Chaibasa treasury when the scam was unearthed, the said.

The rest were suppliers, he said.

The had filed a supplementary charge sheet against 20 persons as they had not been included in the original list of accused after not getting sanction, the said.

While one person is absconding, three others died during trial, the said.

On September 30, 2013, a total 44 accused, including former Lalu Prasad, had been convicted in the same case.

Thereafter, Prasad was convicted in three other fodder scam cases, with maximum 14 years sentence he got in one of the cases. He is facing trial in a fifth case in Ranchi.

The scams surfaced in undivided in the 1990s.

