Japan's KRT plans 100 temperature-control warehouses in Bengal

Japanese warehousing Transportation Co Ltd (KRT) on Monday said it would install 100 solar-powered, temperature-controlled warehouses in at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore.

The on Monday launched a similar commercially-exploitable demonstration built by here, with grant from International Cooperation Agency India (JICA).

" is going to invest in the state with a five-year plan of building 100 solar-powered, temperature-controlled warehouses in that area," said.

is the first foray for the Tokyo-headquartered warehousing and logistics company outside

"In 2019, KRT is planning to build warehouses in north Bengal at the 'Krishak Bazaars' in Phansidewa and Dhupguri," he said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration event, he said KRT will stay focused on West Bengal, as there is huge potential for the company, and the is supporting efforts to modernise the existing farmers' market.

Chief said a total of about Rs 6 crore had been offered as grant for the demonstration warehouse, from pre-feasibility study to project execution. It can store vegetables of up to 30 tonne per day.

"The will be handed over to the state government and will act as Singur hub for the Sufal Bangla We will maintain the project for a fee," Higuchi said.

"If the project becomes viable, then the state government will roll out more 'Krishak' markets," said.

said the facility will help the farmers of Singur to realise better profit.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)