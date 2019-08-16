Jet Airways delays quarterly results, cites 'complexities of issues'

With the "complexities of issues" being faced by Jet Airways, financial results for the June quarter are yet to be finalised and the process is taking time, according to a communication.

The affairs of Jet Airways, which closed down its operations on April 17, are now being managed by resolution professional Ashish Chhawchharia under the insolvency law.

In the communication to the exchanges, Chhawchharia said that prior to the commencement of the resolution process, directors, chief executive officer, chief financial officer, company secretary and other top management personnel had resigned from the company.

"Further, the access to data was not available until mid-July. Pending book closure process, financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, have not been prepared/ finalised till date..." he noted.

He also said the requirement under Regulation 33 of Sebi LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) cannot be compiled with within the prescribed timelines.

One of the requirements is that listed have to report their financial results within a specified time frame from the end of a particular quarter.

The communication, dated August 14, has been submitted to the bourses by the company as a regulatory filing on Friday.

"... with the complexities of issues being faced by the company along with the paucity of funding, etc., the entire process is taking time.

"I assure you that all the attempts are being made to regularise issues at the earliest," Chhawchharia said.

The deadline for submission of bids for Jet Airways ended on August 10.

Shares of the airline fell nearly 5 per cent to close at Rs 40.25 apiece on the BSE.