Jet Airways shares plunge 12 pc, hit 1-year low during the day

Shares of plunged 12 per cent Thursday amid a report that bidders for the company so far appear uninterested in following up on their expressions of interest.

Investors deserted the Jet Airways' counter since the start of trading in the morning and the scrip closed at Rs 134.85, plunging 12.04 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it plummeted 20.41 per cent to Rs 122 -- its 52-week low.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the scrip dropped 11.70 per cent to close at Rs 135.40.

On the traded volume front, 35.08 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over three crore shares on the NSE during the day.

The company's market valuation went lower by Rs 209.14 crore to Rs 1,531.86 crore on the BSE.

ceased operations on April 17 after months of financial difficulties and multiple attempts at saving the oldest private sector airliner failed.

