Jill Soloway replaces Bryan Singer as 'Red Sonja' director

Millennium Films has roped in "Transparent" creator Jill Soloway to write and direct "Red Sonja", after filmmaker Bryan Singer was dropped as helmer of the project in the wake of accusations of sexual assault and misconduct against him.
Soloway's Topple Productions partner Andrea Sperling is also coming aboard as a producer.
"I can't wait to bring Red Sonja's epic world to life. Exploring this powerful mythology and evolving what it means to be a heroine is an artistic dream come true," Soloway told Deadline.
The "Red Sonja" project has been in development for over a decade, dating back to 2008 when Robert Rodriguez announced he was working on a version of the film that would have featured Rose McGowan. However, that version of the movie did not happen and Millennium announced in September 2018 that Singer had been hired to take the film forward.
But he was dropped from the movie after The Atlantic published an article levelling allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against him. Singer has repeatedly denied the allegations.
