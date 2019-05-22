JK Lakshmi Cement Q4 net up 27.8 pc to Rs 43.25 cr

Wednesday reported a 27.80 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 43.25 crore for the quarter ended March 2019.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 33.84 crore in January-March quarter last year, said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review rose 28.78 per cent to Rs 1,189.06 crore from Rs 923.32 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total expenses during March quarter rose 27.21 per cent to Rs 1,131.66 crore from Rs 889.57 crore last year.

For the entire 2018-19, JK Lakshmi Cement's net profit stood at Rs 79.56 crore, down 5.24 per cent from Rs 83.96 crore last year.

Total income rose 9.94 per cent to Rs 3,938.60 crore in 2018-19 from Rs 3,582.29 crore last year.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, the company informed the BSE that its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.75 per equity share of Rs 5 each for 2018-19.

Shares of Wednesday closed at Rs 371.80 on the BSE, up 1.65 per cent from its previous close.

