JLR April sales down 13.3 pc at 39,185 units

Tata Motors-owned Friday reported 13.3 per cent decline in total at 39,185 units in April.

Sales of during the month stood at 27,723 units, down 13.1 per cent year-on-year, the company said in a statement.

Jaguar sales were at 11,462 units, down 13.7 per cent, it added.

were up again in the UK (12.1 per cent) and in (9.6 per cent), but were offset by lower sales in (down 45.7 per cent) and in overseas markets (down 22.3 per cent) with retails in also down by 5.5 per cent, it added.

"Although this was a tough month for us due to continuing pressures in China, we are delighted to see good growth in the UK and the US. Once again we strongly outperformed the UK market and the US marked its best ever April sales," Chief Commercial Officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)