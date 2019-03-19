JLR India to hike prices on select models by up to 4% from April 1

India Tuesday said it will increase prices of select products by up to 4 per cent with effect from April 1.

The company, however, did not specify which models will be affected by the price hike.

"This increase in price is purely inflationary and we are certain that the two global iconic brands, Jaguar and Land Rover, will continue to attract existing and new customers," India President & Managing Director said in a statement.

JLR India's products under the two brands Jaguar and Land Rover ranges from with price starting at Rs 40.61 lakh to Range Rover tagged at Rs 1.79 crore.

Last week, (TKM) had also announced that it would increase prices of some of its products from next month in order to offset rise in input cost.

TKM, however, did not disclose the quantum of hike and the models that would become costlier.

