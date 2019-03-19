JUST IN
How Etihad and Abu Dhabi too are bleeding in the Jet crisis
Business Standard

JLR India to hike prices on select models by up to 4% from April 1

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover India Tuesday said it will increase prices of select products by up to 4 per cent with effect from April 1.

The company, however, did not specify which models will be affected by the price hike.

"This increase in price is purely inflationary and we are certain that the two global iconic brands, Jaguar and Land Rover, will continue to attract existing and new customers," Jaguar Land Rover India President & Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

JLR India's products under the two brands Jaguar and Land Rover ranges from Jaguar XE with price starting at Rs 40.61 lakh to Range Rover tagged at Rs 1.79 crore.

Last week, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) had also announced that it would increase prices of some of its products from next month in order to offset rise in input cost.

TKM, however, did not disclose the quantum of hike and the models that would become costlier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 19 2019. 15:00 IST

