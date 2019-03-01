Jordan's King Abdullah II speaks to Pak PM; discusses Indo-Pak tensions

Jordan's II Friday spoke to Khan and offered his country's mediation to help deescalate tensions with India, according to an official statement.

Khan briefed II about his initiatives to maintain peace between and for the sake of the people of the two and the region, the said in a statement.

The conveyed his concern over the escalating situation between and "



Khan said that the "core issue between the two remained the issue of Kashmir" that needs to be resolved as per the UN Resolutions.

"Khan said that his government's agenda was to promote peace and prosperity for the people of Pakistan through poverty alleviation and social welfare programmes. However, the unleashed in was threatening peace of the region," the statement said.

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama attack claimed by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Forty CRPF soldiers were killed in the suicide attack in

Following the attack, India carried out air strikes against the biggest training in Balakot. In the operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for suicide attacks were eliminated.

Pakistan on Wednesday claimed it shot down two Indian fighter jets over Pakistani air space and arrested Wing

Khan said Thursday that captured will be released on Friday as a "gesture of peace".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)