Journalist, cop arrested for sharing Facebook post on Biplab Deb

A were arrested on Sunday for sharing a post which claimed Biplab Deb's wife has filed a divorce suit against him, police said.

has been arrested and lodged for the night at the station, (AIG) Subrata Chakraborty said.

The was arrested after a case was registered against him for sharing the post, of Police (IGP) Puneet Rastogi said.

Details of the is yet to be made available.

Both of them would be produced in court on Monday.

Talapatra has worked with several TV channels before starting to freelance in 2018.

The two were arrested for sharing a post by one Anupam Paul, in which he claimed that Biplab Deb's wife Niti has filed a divorce suit in Delhi's Tees Hazari court, officials said.

A case has already been registered against Paul, who is currently on the run, they said.

The has described the post as a "deep rooted conspiracy" to tarnish his image. "It is a baseless and motivated post which is in bad taste."



His wife Niti has also denied that she has filed any divorce suit and said, "Rumours have no mouth, only dirty, filthy and sick minds...."



The state BJP had demanded that the administration take strictest action against those involved in it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)