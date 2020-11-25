JSW Cement arm to invest over Rs 1,500 cr to set up clinker unit in Odisha

-
ALSO READ
JSW Cement defers listing, expansion plans further amid Covid-19 crisis
JSW One to combine distribution network of steel, cement businesses
JSW's common hub for steel and cement to clock in Rs 2,300 crore this year
Covid-19 impact: Recovery for cement erratic, but margins may hold
After three price corrections, cement firms wait for hikes in Sept, Oct
-
JSW Cement arm Shiva Cement on Wednesday said it will invest over Rs 1,500 crore to set up a clinker unit at Sundergarh in Odisha.
The plant will have an annual capacity of 1.36 million tonne, the company said in a regulatory filing.
This project also includes setting up of a 1 MTPA grinding unit; 8 MW waste heat recovery power plant; 4 MTPA crushing plants at its dolomite and limestone mines along with a 10 km-long overland belt conveyor to transport limestone from the mines to the manufacturing plant and an own railway siding with 12 km long railway track for seamless transportation of finished goods to the market.
Commenting on the new clinker project, JSW Cement Managing Director Parth Jindal said,"The new clinker unit at Shiva Cement in Odisha will provide a strategic advantage to service the needs of our customers in the region and further strengthen JSW Cement's leadership position in the Green category in India."
"We expect to commission the clinker unit by the end of next fiscal," he added.
The investment on the new clinker unit further reaffirms the group's commitment to investments in the state, Jindal said adding that through this investment the company hopes to contribute to the overall economic development of Odisha as well as create new direct and indirect job opportunities.
Shiva Cement said it has already received some of the regulatory and statutory approvals and is on track to obtain other necessary clearances for the project.
"Once commissioned, this clinker unit will service JSW Cement's manufacturing facilities across the East Region and is expected to create around 500 direct and indirect job opportunities. Consequently, Shiva Cement is expected to become a strategic hub for JSW Cement's operations in East region of India," the filing said.
The clinker project contracts have been awarded to Thyssenkrupp Industries India and Larsen & Toubro, it added.
For JSW Cement, the new clinker unit is part of its strategic roadmap to achieve 25 MTPA capacity by 2025, with a special focus on scaling up its presence in the Eastern region of India, the company added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU