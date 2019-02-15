Rajnath leaves of J-K; to asses situation, pay respect to jawans killed in terror attack

left for on Friday to take stock of the situation in the state in the wake of a terror attack in that killed at least 40 CRPF personnel, officials said.

He is accompanied by top home ministry officials.

During the visit, the will take part in a high-level meeting in to be attended by and top civil, police and other security officials.

The will take stock of the security situation in the state in view of the terror attack on Thursday, a said.

Singh will also pay his last respects to the CRPF jawans who were killed in

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

on Friday said those responsible for the attack will pay "a very heavy price" and security forces will be given a free hand to deal with terrorists.

In a hard-hitting speech, Modi said the "blood of the people is boiling" and forces behind the act of terrorism will be definitely be punished.

