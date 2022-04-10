Kejriwal attacks BJP for 'crumbling education' system in Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
AAP, TMC will be 'marginal players' in Goa assembly polls: P Chidambaram
Nearly 70% contribution of auto drivers behind AAP in Delhi : Kejriwal
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Chandigarh civic polls: AAP emerges leading party, sitting mayor loses
Kejriwal to visit Punjab from Dec 30 to Jan 1 ahead of assembly polls
-
In the run up to the assembly polls in Gujarat, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP of failing to provide good education in the state.
Kejriwal said that the people in Gujarat have begun to question the crumbling education system in the state being ruled by the saffron party for the last 27 years.
He promised that his party will provide just as good education to the students there as it is available in Delhi, if voted to power in the upcoming polls.
People of BJP are also raising questions on the crumbling education system of Gujarat. Rising above the party line, voices for a good education in Gujarat have started to emerge. BJP could not provide good education in 27 years, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, replying to someone's tweet.
AAP government will provide good education in Gujarat same as it is available in Delhi by taking the people of Gujarat and all the parties along, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU