Kejriwal attacks BJP for 'crumbling education' system in Gujarat

In the run up to the assembly polls in Gujarat, national convenor on Sunday accused the of failing to provide good education in the state.

Kejriwal said that the people in have begun to question the crumbling in the state being ruled by the saffron party for the last 27 years.

He promised that his party will provide just as good education to the students there as it is available in Delhi, if voted to power in the upcoming polls.

People of are also raising questions on the crumbling of . Rising above the party line, voices for a good education in have started to emerge. could not provide good education in 27 years, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, replying to someone's tweet.

government will provide good education in Gujarat same as it is available in Delhi by taking the people of Gujarat and all the parties along, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)