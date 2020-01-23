Delhi Assembly elections: Kejriwal holds roadshow in northwest Matiala

Surrounded by scores of supporters,Delhi Chief Minister took out a roadshow in northwest Delhi's Matiala Assembly constituency on Thursday.

Kejriwal, atop an open yellow coloured jeep, waved to the public and shook hands with them as his roadshow moved through the narrow lanes of the Matiala Assembly.

He was accompanied by Matiala MLA Gulab Singh Yadav.

Holding placards in support of various schemes of the government, including free healthcare, and electricity, supporters danced to the tune of 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' (the party's anthem).

Shakuntala Devi, an 42-year-old homemaker, peeped from her window as the roadshow moved past her house.



"I am glad we have option of voting for a party like in Delhi otherwise we would have been forced to cast our vote either for the or the The has worked more than any party I have seen," she said.

Two houses ahead, Ramesh Gaur said he is also planning to vote for the AAP in the upcoming polls.

"I am a supporter but I will be voting for the AAP. It would be interesting to see if they are able to fulfil their promises made for the next five years," he said.

In the last phase of campaigning,Kejriwal will holdeight 'Town Hall' sessions at different locations of Delhi and will also carry out regular roadshows in different assembly constituencies.

Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.