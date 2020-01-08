Manoj Tiwari making fun of public by promising five times subsidy: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused BJP leader of "making fun" of the public by promising to give five times the subsidy than the AAP government if elected in the upcoming polls in the national capital.

Tiwari on Monday promised to give residents five times more benefits than what the AAP-led Delhi government is giving.

Responding to Tiwari's poll promise, Kejriwal asked him to implement these subsidies first in BJP-ruled states.

"Five times more subsidy. Meaning? Instead of 200 units you will give 1000 units free. Instead of 20 thousand litres, 1 lakh litres of water will be given free? You are making fun of the public with such promises. Implement it before Delhi elections in any one BJP ruled state?" he said in a tweet, tagging a news report about Tiwari promising five times the present subsidy.