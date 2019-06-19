World Archery gives one-month ultimatum to AAI: clear mess or face suspension

Archery's world body has de-listed the Association of (AAI) as a member and given it a month's time to either get its house in order or face suspension.

World said it will wait till July 31 before deciding on AAI's suspension. WA will wait for the Supreme Court's verdict on the controversial elections of the

The decision to de-list will not prevent Indian archers from taking part in international events under the national flag in competitions for which entries have already been made.

"(World Archery) has decided that there is sufficient evidence that the is in breach of Articles 1.4.2.4 and 1.4.2.5.1. of the World Constitution and Rules and, specifically, the last bullet point of 1.4.2.5.1 Article requiring good governance," a two-page decision of the WA accessed by PTI said.

"As a result is not listed as since currently there are as far as World Archery is concerned no legal representation. World Archery will monitor until the July 31. The EB will then re-examine the situation based on the outcome (of the court's verdict)," it said.

As of now, the final entries have already been made for the Stage (July 1-7) and Tokyo Test Event (July 11-18), while a preliminary entry of 24-member squad has been made for (August 19-25).

The WA directed the constitution of an ad-hoc panel made up of representatives of the Olympic Association, the Ministry and "one of the two factions" of AAI to handle transitional matters concerning Indian archery, including selection of archers for international events, and to hold elections at a neutral place.

The committee will be chaired by an IOA member.

The WA's decision was taken in an Extraordinary Meeting at Den in the on June 14 on the sidelines of the World Championships.

"If at the end of July there is no clear decision, World Archery will suspend the and will not allow any Indian athletes to participate at any World Archery event with national team participation. This would particularly apply for and Asian Para-Archery Championships," it added.

The letter signed by WA general was sent late on Monday to Minister and IOA

The world body declared the two separate elections of the rival factions of the AAI as invalid and delisted the national federation.

"None of the two elections is considered as valid for what concerns World Archery and World Archery will not accept either Presidents or Generals as legal representatives of the AAI.

"World Archery takes notice of the Hon decision that the two elections called for had to be held and that the Court will rule on the outcome of the two elections," it said.

The WA also debarred the two rival factions of the AAI from making any modifications for entries as of June 17, regarding various international events.

"The WAREOS account for making modifications for entries and member management will be deactivated as of the 17th June and until further notice.

"As a result, India is also not listed as since currently there are as far as World Archery is concerned, no legal representation."



The WA said a selection panel consisting of IOA general, of and an independent person will have to be formed to select the Indian archers.

"Any change of the current entries for and the Tokyo Test event will only be accepted if submitted by the IOA," the WA said, demanding a clarification from AAI for making a change to the team on June 10, ahead of the World Championships.

The WA said it took the decision after receiving a full report from Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol, who was appointed by World Archery as a and Observer following the meeting with the two Delegates from AAI and correspondence received prior to

WA had threatened AAI of immediate suspension and also tried to intervene by sending Chapol as the "mediator" to have an unified election.

But all the talks to bring the two factions together failed as both groups went ahead with separate but simultaneous elections in and on June 9 to elect two presidents -- and retired BVP

was elected AAI last year, ending the era of since 1973, but he had to quit after the gave a ruling for fresh elections and set aside the AAI constitution amended by Delhi High Court-appointed S Y Quraishi.

