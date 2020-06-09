Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus

Kejriwal had gone into self-quarantine on Sunday after he developed a sore throat and fever.

Delhi Chief Minister has tested negative for Covid-19, an official said on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old chief minister on Sunday complained of sore throat and mild fever, and cancelled all his meetings thereafter. Kejriwal did not take part in any meetings on Monday.



The fever has subsided and he is now feeling well, the official said.

was last seen in a video conference on Sunday where he announced that the Delhi government hospitals would be reserved only for the residents of the capital.

Before this, the CM had chaired a cabinet meet on Sunday, which was attended by Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain among others. Chief Secretary Vijay Dev had also participated in the meet. After Kejriwal fell sick, he cancelled all his programs and did not meet anyone.

