Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus

-
ALSO READ
World coronavirus dispatch: Numbers jump, scientists recommend mass testing
World coronavirus dispatch: EU finally announces $560-bn relief package
World coronavirus dispatch: Hottest Silicon Valley start-ups are on sale
Covid-19: Walmart to hire 50000 more workers as people continue stockpiling
World coronavirus dispatch: First human trial of Covid-19 drug underway
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for Covid-19, an official said on Tuesday.
The fever has subsided and he is now feeling well, the official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU