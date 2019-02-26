MP cabinet lauds IAF for strikes on Pak terror camps

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet Tuesday passed a resolution praising the Indian Air Force (IAF) for destroying terrorist training camps in Pakistan.
The cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Kamal Nath passed the resolution, an official said.
"The resolution said the IAF has made the whole country proud with the air strikes," he added.
The resolution called for strongest means to deal with the scourge of terrorism, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
