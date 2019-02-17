'Killing Eve' season two is 'much darker' for Eve: Sandra Oh

says the upcoming season two of her hit show, "Killing Eve", will be "much darker" for her character.

The season two of the thriller, which pits agent Polastri (Oh) against a dangerous and unhinged assassin named (Jodie Comer), will premiere on April 7.

In an interview with Extra TV, Oh, who recently won a for the show, said, "It's so much darker for Eve's character. It just goes really, really dark, and the pressure is intense. The line just keeps on moving, and just steps over that line."



Comer said the season two will be "much more of what people loved about the first series".

"We are still going on a journey with these characters. But they're all in different places and the relationships between them have changed with the events of series one, so we're all having to move in a new direction, which is exciting," she added.

In the show's sophomore run, Oh and Comer will be joined Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Shannon Tarbet, Nina Sosanya, and

