Lanka Tamil leader questions Rajapaksa's statues as Opposition leader

The of Sri Lanka's main has questioned the legitimacy of Mahinda Rajapaksa's position as the of the main Opposition in Parliament.

The Tamil National Alliance's objection came even as has already announced Rajapaksa as Opposition

R Sampanthan, the TNA leader and the former leader of the opposition, stressed that Rajapaksa being recognized as the in parliament had raised questions.

Rajapaksa is a member of (UFPA).

Sirisena, who leads the UPFA, is a part of the government, how could his party also sit in Opposition at the same time, he asked.

There is a clear case of constitutional conflict over Rajapaksa's appointment as the main

said that his TNA remains the second largest group after Ranil Wickremesinghe's United

held the position of the main from 2015 until Rajapaksa was given the job last month.

The Tamil leader argued that Rajapaksa, who had obtained membership of his new party after being elected to parliament from a different party was deemed to have lost his parliamentary seat.

stresses that he must be restored in his position as the main to guarantee the minority rights enshrined in the Sri Lankan Constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)