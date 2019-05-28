'Large and dangerous tornado' strikes near Dayton, Ohio

Service confirmed Sunday night that a "large and dangerous tornado" hit near Trotwood, Ohio, outside of

The service tweeted that the situation was extremely dangerous and for residents in northern to take cover.

It later tweeted that there were new tornado threats for the extreme northern part of the county and southern with another possible threat near the county line.

On its account the Department of Transportation tweeted photos of crews using snow plows to clean up debris on I-75 north of downtown

Another suspected tornado near Vandalia, Ohio, was crossing the path of the first tornado, lifting debris in the air, the service said.

The service issued several tornado warnings for cities including Cedarville, Wilberforce and until 12:45 a.m. EDT.

is about 8 miles (12 kilometers) northwest of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)