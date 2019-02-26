Legislators in Delhi Assembly give standing ovation to IAF for carrying out strikes on terror camps

Legislators from various parties attending the budget session gave a standing ovation on Tuesday to the for carrying out pre-dawn air strikes on terror camps inside Pakistani territory.

While congratulated the for the strikes, dedicated the budget to the soldiers who were martyred in the Pulwama attack.

"We are proud of our armed forces and I would like to dedicate our budget to the jawans who sacrificed their lives in the Pulwama terror attack," he said in his budget speech. I am presenting the budget at a time when the country is proud of the IAF strike after the Pulwama attack.

"This budget is to fulfil the dream of the martyrs, for their families and their children who can gain better education," he said.

Amid chants of 'Inquilab Zindabad, Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Matram', BJP legislators were marshalled out by the for chanting pro-Modi slogans instead of hailing the

The said the BJP MLAs chanted "Modi Zindabad" instead of hailing the Indian Air Force.

The opposition parties, however accused the Speaker of not giving time to laud the strikes.

The Indian Air Force bombed terror camps at multiple locations across the Line of Control (LoC) on the Pakistani side, 12 days after the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group carried out the Pulwama attack in

