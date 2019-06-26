Light showers in Mumbai suburbs

Mumbaikars' wait for widespread rains seems to be getting longer with only light showers being witnessed Wednesday morning in areas like Andheri and Santacruz, a day after onset of the south-west was announced in Maharashtra, an said.

As per Met department, the will gain strength with a forecast of widespread rainfall in and Konkan including for four days till June 29.

Earlier in the morning, areas such as Andheri and Santacruz received some precipitation.

"We are observing the cloud pattern so that we can predict the possible downpour. The forecast for the next four days, till June 29 is of widespread rainfall in and Konkan including Mumbai," the said.

The Madhya region would receive some showers while other areas may have some dry days ahead, he said.

Marathwada and Vidarbha regions share similar forecast of scattered showers till June 29 which also means that the farming community as well as drinking water supply schemes in this region would have to wait longer to get sufficient rains to meet their needs.

As per the state government, more than 6,000 tankers are supplying drinking water in various villages and hamlets.

The monsoon, which generally arrives in on June 10 every year, is behind schedule by more than two weeks, which is the longest such delay in the last ten years, had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)