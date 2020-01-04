NDA seat-sharing in Bihar not finalised; LJP says may contest all seats

No seat-sharing formula has been finalised among NDA partners for polls and Lok Jan Shakti Party is readying itself for all 243 assembly constituencies, chief Chirag Paswan said on Saturday.

He, however, made it clear that JD(U) chief and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is the leader of NDA in and assembly elections will be fought under his leadership in the state.

Paswan, the Lok Sabha member from Jamui, said any decision on sharing the seats would be taken according to the situation. The party is making preparations for all 243 constituencies, he added.

BJP, JD(U) and are the constituents of NDA in

The assembly election is likely to be held in October-November this year.

On the Citizenship Amendment Act, Paswan said his party is with the central government on the issue and charged the opposition of spreading rumour on the issue.