Mamata extends support to Naidu's fast

Minister Monday extended support to her counterpart N Chandrababu over his day-long hunger strike in

He began his fast in the national capital demanding that the Centre grant special status to and fulfil all the promises made before its bifurcation in 2014.

"Our party has expressed her support towards Chandrababu Naidu's hunger strike. She asked our to visit at the venue of hunger strike and express solidarity. The opposition stands united in the fight against the Modi government," a senior told PTI.

Brien will visit Naidu, the (TDP) chief, around 12 pm, the said.

The TDP had walked out of the BJP-led NDA last year protesting the "injustice" done to the state after its bifurcation.

had last week come down to Kolkata to express his support to Banerjee, who was on a dharna from February 3 to 5 to "save the Constitution" after the CBI's failed bid to question in connection with chit fund cases.

The had also taken part in the mega opposition rally convened by her at the Brigade Parade Ground on January 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)