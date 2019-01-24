Magnitude 5.3 earthquake rattles Greek island of Rhodes

Greek authorities say an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 has struck off the resort island of

No injuries or damage immediately reported.

The University Geodynamic Institute says the undersea quake struck at 16:30 local time (14:30GMT) Thursday some 60 kilometers (38 miles) south of Rhodes, in the southeastern Aegean near the

Its epicenter was about 10 kilometers beneath the sea bed.

A smaller quake rattled the same area Tuesday.

is in one of the world's most seismically active zones, with dozens of mostly small quakes registered every day.

But major damage and loss of life are rare.

