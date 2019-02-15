Maha govt pays tribute to CRPF jawans martyred in Pulwama

The government Friday paid tributes here to the 40 CRPF jawans martryed in Thursday's terror attack in district of Jammu and

for Revenue Sanjay Rathod, D K Jain and in the (CMO) Bhushan Gagarani paid tributes to the CRPF personnel at a brief ceremony held at the Mantralaya, the state secretariat.

A two-minute silence was observed as a mark respect to the departed souls.

Meanwhile, condemned the "cowardly" terror attack.

"Deeply pained. Entire Nation stands with the #CRPF family. We salute the supreme sacrifice for the Nation and pray for speedy recovery of the injured ones!" he tweeted.

On Thursday, an explosives laden truck rammed into a CRPF convoy in outside Srinagar, killing at least 40 soldiers in one of the biggest terror attacks in recent years. Pakistan-based terror group (JeM) has claimed the responsibility for the terror attack.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)