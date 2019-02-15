JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Elephant Chinnathambi captured for second time, sent to camp
Business Standard

Maha govt pays tribute to CRPF jawans martyred in Pulwama

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The Maharashtra government Friday paid tributes here to the 40 CRPF jawans martryed in Thursday's terror attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Maharashtra Minister of State for Revenue Sanjay Rathod, state Chief Secretary D K Jain and Principal Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Bhushan Gagarani paid tributes to the CRPF personnel at a brief ceremony held at the Mantralaya, the state secretariat.

A two-minute silence was observed as a mark respect to the departed souls.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the "cowardly" terror attack.

"Deeply pained. Entire Nation stands with the #CRPF family. We salute the supreme sacrifice for the Nation and pray for speedy recovery of the injured ones!" he tweeted.

On Thursday, an explosives laden truck rammed into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama outside Srinagar, killing at least 40 soldiers in one of the biggest terror attacks in recent years. Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed the responsibility for the terror attack.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 15:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements