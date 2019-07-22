Maha: Man found dead with bullet wound, cops suspect suicide

A 28-year-old was found dead with a bullet wound in his chest in Pune city of Maharashtra, a police official said Monday.

It was suspected to be a case of suicide, he said, adding that they were probing the incident from all angles.

The deceased, Sachin Wandekar, who worked as a clerk in a private firm, lived with his younger brother Dipak and friend Vishal Lahane in a rented apartment in Sangavi area.

"On Sunday evening, when Lahane was in the bathroom of their flat and Dipak was going out of the building, the latter heard a gun shot. He then rushed to the flat and at the same time Lahane also came out of the bathroom and both saw Wandekar lying in the pool of blood," the official said.

The two men also found a pistol near the spot where Wandekar collapsed, he said.

Wandekar was immediately rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

The police were trying to ascertain if it was a case of suicide, accidental firing, or something else, he said.

The police were also trying to find out from where the deceased got the pistol, he added.

