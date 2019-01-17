Maha's cyber security and AMBIS technology bag award

-
The automated biometric identification system of Maharashtra Police and its cyber security project have bagged an award in the smart policing initiative category.
The award was given at a national conference on digital innovation and cyber security organised by the Haryana government in Gurugram on Wednesday, a release said.
Maharashtra Police's Special Inspector General Brijesh Singh and a team from the cyber security cell accepted the award on behalf of the state.
The Maharashtra government had earlier introduced the Automated Multi-modal Biometric Identification System (AMBIS) as part of its plans to modernise the state police department and improve crime detection.
With the use of this system, the data of all criminals can be accumulated at one place and makes it easier to control cyber crimes.
Over 6.5 lakh fingerprints are being digitally stored using the AMBIS Technology to give momentum to cyber probe.
The prints of palms, retinal scan and other biometric information are also gathered by this technology, the release added.
