HC order on realignment of admission process with re-evaluation led to delay in admissions: DU

The University Thursday attributed the delay in start of its process, despite announcement of results by different boards, to a high Court order which has asked the varsity to realign its process with the reevaluation process.

Last year the for various courses had begun from May 15. Officials at the varsity said this year, the admissions were the most delayed.

This year, the process will begin from 8 pm on Thursday. The process will go on till June 14 and the first cut-off list is likely to be released on June 20.

"Last year, the High Court had ordered the varsity to delay its admission process so that students who are awaiting their reevaluation results can also be a part of the admission process so that they do not lose out.

"This year, the reevaluation process has already started and the results will be out in a couple of days," said Rajeev Gupta, Dean, Students' Welfare.

The (CBSE) had written to to align their admission process with the preponed result schedule of the class 12 board examination.

