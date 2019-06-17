Mahatma Phule medical scheme: Over Rs 1k cr spent in 2018-19

A total of 5.51 lakh surgeries and therapies were conducted and an expenditure of Rs 1,089.03 crore was incurred under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana in in 2018-19, the Economic survey tabled in the Monday revealed.

In 2017-18, the number of therapies and surgeries conducted were 4.95 lakh, and expenditure incurred on them was Rs 1006.72 crore.

The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana is being implemented in the state in collaboration with the National Insurance Company.

It aims to provide cashless medical facilities for BPL families holding yellow ration cards, beneficiaries of the Antyoday and Annapurna schemes, families holding saffron ration cards and white ration card-holding families from the suicide prone districts of Aurangbad, Jalna, Prabhani, Hingoli, Beed, Nanded, Osmanabad, Latur, Amravati, Akola, Washim, Buldhana, Yavatmal and Wardha.

The scheme, earlier known as Rajiv Gandhi Jeevandayee Yojana, provides 971 types of tertiary care and high expended surgeries/therapies along with 121 follow-up procedures in 30 identified specialised categories through 492 empanelled hospitals.

The scheme provides hospitalisation expenses up to Rs 1.5 lakh, and Rs 2.5 lakh per family in case of renal transplant surgery.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme is also being implemented in the state from September 2018.

of up to Rs 1.5 lakh is provided by the existinginsurance company, while an amount above this up to Rs 5 lakh is provided by the state health assurance society.

It said that, so far, 5,725 surgeries-therapies have been performed under the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Scheme and a claim of Rs 6.15 cr has been paid to the hospitals till March 2019, adding that 4,48,738 have been given to beneficiaries during this period.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)