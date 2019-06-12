Mali premier visits massacre site as survivors recount ordeal

The of visited the site of one of the country's worst massacres on Tuesday, pledging to step up security and reconciliation efforts after an attack that left scores dead and stoked fears for the fragile Sahel country.

The hours-long assault targeted a village in a largely enclave in central

It bore the hallmarks of the violence, much of it driven by tensions, which has claimed hundreds of lives in the last 18 months. Ninety-five people were killed, according to an early toll that remained unconfirmed on Tuesday.

Boubou Cisse, who visited the village with other senior ministers, paid tribute to the "innocent victims of the discord and the hate", according to a government statement.

"All the victims of the horror and the barbarism remind us of the responsibility incumbent upon us as leaders to reinforce and accelerate security, economic and political efforts for peace and reconciliation," he said.

The attack on the village of -- also called Sobane-Kou -- began on Sunday evening and continued well into the night, according to witnesses.

Survivors described attackers arriving on motorbikes and in trucks and surrounding the village of roughly 300 people.

They murdered anyone who tried to escape and torched their homes, the survivors said.

On Monday, a security source said the village had been "virtually wiped out".

The killing came less than three months after nearly 160 members of the Fulani group were slaughtered by a group identified as

cut short a visit to and was expected to return to Bamako Tuesday.

"This country cannot be run by a cycle of revenge and vendetta," he told ORTM public television in on Monday.

He called on Malians to unite to "allow our nation to survive, because this is a question of survival."



The assailants "opened fire on anything that moved," the village chief, Gouno Dara, who escaped, told AFP.

"They shouted 'Allah akbar, Allah akbar,' or 'God is greatest,'" he said.

"They then set fire to the storehouses, the homes and took the sheep and the cattle. We have nothing left. Pregnant woman are among the victims, and children too. We have lost everything." Another survivor, Amadou Togo, said some people had had their throats cut or been disembowelled.

"No-one was spared -- women, children, old people." After seven hours of bloodletting, the assailants left, leaving behind bodies blackened by the flames, the villagers said.

"I have lost my wife, two sons and a daughter, my father and mother," said Jean Dara, a in his thirties.

Despite military help from and the UN, is struggling to quell violence that began in the north of the country in 2012, sparked by radical Islamist and Tuareg militias.

Attacks spread to central Mali, an ethnic mosaic, after a predominantly Fulani jihadist group led by emerged in 2015. Perceptions that the Fulani ethnic group as a whole was involved in the violence fuelled tensions with other such as and Dogon, and tit-for-tat strife followed.

The Fulani are primarily cattle breeders and traders, while the and Dogon are traditionally sedentary farmers. called for Bamako to "redouble efforts in the centre of the country to quickly put an end to the spiral of intercommunal violence", in a statement from the foreign ministry.

