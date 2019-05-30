Malta navy rescues 75 migrants clinging to tuna pen

The said Thursday it had rescued 75 migrants found clinging to a pen while trying to make the dangerous journey across the

The rescue took place off the late Wednesday and the migrants will be brought to Malta, the said in a statement.

It said it had coordinated multiple joint rescue operations in conjunction with the Italian coastguard and "in support of the Libyan coastguard".

has appealed to the EU for help in dealing with the flow of migrants, which its much larger neighbour has begun to turn away.

The island of 450,000 people is a common destination for migrants trying to cross the from North Africa, and a hardline stance from has increased pressure on it.

More than 500 migrants have reached this year, while 1,425 have made it to Italy, which has a population 130 times larger.

figures show 24,687 migrants have reached so far this year, well below the record of around one million in 2015, and 144,000 last year.

Among EU member states, took in the most migrants last year, at around 65,000.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)