Taiwan's military trains for a Chinese invasion on the beach

Taiwanese tanks and soldiers have fired at simulated Chinese forces in an anti-invasion drill on the island's coast.

The live-fire drill on Thursday at a beach in southern is part of an ongoing annual exercise designed to showcase the military's capabilities and resolve to repel an attack from across the Strait.

claims the self-governing island as its territory. split from amid a civil war in 1949.

The simulated response to a Chinese landing included assault helicopters, fighter jets and missiles launched at targets in the sea.

The said the joint army-navy-air force operation tested the island's combat readiness in the face of the Chinese military threat.

