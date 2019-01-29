Man arrested for forcing Dalit family to convert

A man has been arrested for reportedly offering allurement to a Dalit family to convert to Christianity, police said Tuesday.
According to a complaint filed by Ramesh Gautam of Ranipurva village under Rupiadeeh police station area on the Indo-Nepal border on Monday, one Dharmendra Singh was misleading him to change his religion.
Gautam said he had met Singh at a local missionary hospital where the former had gone for his wife's treatment three months ago, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.
The complainant alleged that Singh used to continuously encourage him to visit churches and offered allurement to convert, he said.
Singh was arrested near the missionary hospital on Monday, the officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU