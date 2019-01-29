Centre buys 52.83 lakh tonnes of pulses, oilseeds under PSS so far

The Centre has procured 52.83 lakh tonnes of pulses and oilseeds worth Rs 24,503 crore so far under the price support scheme (PSS), according to the

The PSS is operationalised on the state governments' request when the prices fall below the minimum support price (MSP). The procurement is undertaken by nodal agencies like Nafed at the MSP. Only fair average quality commodity is purchased.

As per the ministry's latest data, both pulses and oilseeds have been purchased under the PSS in a dozen states.

Much of the procurement was undertaken in at 22.91 lakh tonnes, followed by at 15.58 lakh tonnes and at 4.60 lakh tonnes till January 16 of this 2018-19 crop year (July-June).

The procurement in Maharasthra was at 2.26 lakh tonnes, at 2.30 lakh tonnes, at 1.64 lakh tonnes, Telangana at 1.07 lakh tonnes, at 57,780 tonnes, Odisha at 9,655 tonnes, at 1,912 tonnes and at 826 tonnes in the said period, data showed.

In total, 52.83 lakh tonnes of pulses and oilseeds has been procured under the PSS, which is worth Rs 24,503 crore, till January 16 of this year, the data showed.

Prices of pulses and oilseeds are under pressure owing to higher production.

As per the first estimate of the ministry, pulses output during the 2018 Kharif season is pegged at 0.91 million tonnes, as against 0.82 million tonnes achieved in the year-ago.

Similarly, production of oilseeds is estimated to be 22.18 million tonnes as against 20.99 million tonnes in the said period.

