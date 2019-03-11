In video, woman waiting on roadside of posh Delhi neighbourhood robbed by men on bike

A 53-year-old woman who was waiting on a roadside in Delhi's area was dragged by two men on their bike as she tried to stop them from snatching her purse, a video of which has gone viral.

On Friday around 4 pm, was waiting outside a residential colony in area after getting down from a cab. While she was on phone, confirming the address she had to visit for a meeting, two men came on a bike and tried to snatch her purse, police said.

As Kanwar held on to the bag, she fell down and was dragged for about 20-25 metres. However, the bike-borne men managed to flee with the bag, which had about Rs 20,000 in cash, police said.

Kanwar alleged that no one came to her help despite the incident happening in a posh residential area of the national capital in broad daylight.

A CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on

In the video, several onlookers could be seen unmoved by the incident even as the woman gets dragged on.

Police have registered a case and is on lookout for the accused, who have been identified.

Kanwar, who runs a pre-nursery school in Najafgarh, claimed she lost a few essential documents, which were in the bag.

She sustained severe injuries on knees, hands, waist and face, officials said.

However, she immediately dialled police helpline number and also lodged an e-FIR.

A case of theft was initially registered. However, the e-FIR was later converted and sections of robbery have also been added, Sameer Sharma, Additional of Police (west) said.

Police said the woman was initially hesitant in filing a case thinking of the process that it takes.

