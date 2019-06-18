Man killed after altercation

One person was allegedly killed after an altercation over the grazing of goats at Fatehpur in Maniyar area Tuesday, police said.
The victim has been identified as Ajay Singh (45).
Singh was attacked by Kanahiya Rajbhar and Ram Kishun with a stick after one of their goats entered his fields, SP Devendra Nath said.
Ajay Singh died on the spot.
The SP said an FIR had been registered and attempts were on to nab the accused.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
