Man killed in his residence

A 38-year-old man was allegedly killed Tuesday by unidentified persons who slit his throat in area, police said.

The incident occurred around 2.30 am when the victim, Anand Narayan, was alone in his seventh floor residence in Panta Galaxy building, a said, adding that neighbours of Narayan alerted police after hearing his cries for help.

Narayan was found lying in a pool of blood at his residence, following which he was rushed to where he was declared dead before admission, the added.

"As of now, we have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons," police station said.

He said the motive behind the crime is being investigated.

Meanwhile, another said the CCTV grabs show three persons entering the building around 2 am.

"We suspect that the trio were involved in the crime," he added.

