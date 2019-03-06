Man shot dead in Chandigarh

A 23-year-old man was shot dead while three of his friends were injured on Wednesday after a group of youths reportedly opened fire on them following a in Sector 49 locality here, police said.

In the incident, Vishal was killed while his friends sustained bullet injuries, SHO of Chandigarh's Sector 49 police station, said.

The incident took place in the Chandigarh locality in A group of friends had thrown a party Tuesday night to celebrate Vishal getting a job recently, she said.

The accused, who are on the run, arrived at a rented flat and picked up fight with the victims.

"Investigation is under progress. We have registered a murder case against the accused, whose exact number and other details, are being verified," the SHO said.

Meanwhile, the residents said brawls among youth who live as Paying Guests have become a daily affair.

"We live in constant fear as unscrupulous elements keep moving around the locality late in the night, playing out loud music in their cars. Many flat owners rent out their houses to youths without getting mandatory police verification done. Criminals may be living next door, but no one knows because owners do not get the antecedents checked," said a resident of the

Kaur agreed that most house owners do not report to the police when they rent out their houses.

"We keep running awareness drives in this regard. Again, we appeal to people to get the police verification of their tenants done, which is mandatory," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)