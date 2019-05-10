Man shot dead while trying to rob toll plaza cash van

A 22-year-old man died on Friday in southeast Delhi's Pul Pehlad Pur after being shot while allegedly trying to rob a cash van containing money collected from MCD toll plazas, police said.

Chimoy Biswal, of Police (Southeast), said, "Police received information regarding firing at a signal in Pul Pehlad Pur area on Friday at around 10.50 am".

After reaching the spot, blood splatter along with chilli powder was found on the road. A cash van was also found there, police said.

During initial investigation, Rao Saheb Ramesh, of MEP infra Developers, told police that he had collected around Rs 14 lakh from Badarpur Border toll plaza and kept it in the van and departed for the head office at Vasant Kunj, Biswal said.

In the meantime, at around 10.45 am near Pul Pehlad Pur traffic signal, an unidentified person entered into the van from the rear by opening the door and tried to rob the cash bag, he said.

When the obstructed, the accused started scuffling. The opposed the robbery bid and a bullet fired from his rifle hit the alleged person, the DCP said.

The accused was rushed to the Trauma Centre, where he was declared brought dead, the said.

Police said legal action is being taken and they are looking for possible associates of the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)